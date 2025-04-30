Jupiter is looking for a new council member

The Town of Jupiter is accepting applications for a new council member.

The Town’s District 1 seat is vacant after council member Cameron May resigned. He ran unsuccessfully for Mayor earlier this year.

Candidates for the seat must be registered to vote in Palm Beach County and reside in Jupiter’s 1 district on the northwest part of town.

The council will appoint a new member from the applicants on Tues. May 20.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County works with congregations to help solve housing crisis

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

