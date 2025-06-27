Free HIV testing in South Florida for National HIV Testing Day

In observance of National HIV Testing Day on Friday, several sites across South Florida are offering free rapid HIV testing and wellness screenings.

According HIV.gov, about 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV but an estimated 13% don't know they are infected.

No registration is required — just walk in and get tested.

Care Resource is providing no-cost testing at its Fort Lauderdale location as well as its Design District and Little Havana locations in Miami. Free testing is also available at select Walgreens locations.

Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida is participating too. Most sites are offering testing during normal business hours.

You can also register to receive free at-home HIV test kits through the Florida Department of Health.

To see all locations and times near you, visit testmiami.org

