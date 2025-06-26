DeSantis doubles down on building 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Governor Ron DeSantis is doubling down on building a temporary migrant detention center in the Everglades.

At a news conference in Boca Raton on Thursday, he also pushed back against environmentalists and immigration advocates fighting the plan.

This comes a day after DeSantis announced a second immigration detention center in Clay County, near Jacksonville International Airport.

"We are not in the business like New York City was doing for so many years, putting people up, illegals and hotels and, and doing all this stuff," he said. "The reason why we're having this to be able to be staged is so the Feds can process folks and then remove them from our country."

DeSantis says the new facilities are meant to help federal authorities expedite deportations.

READ MORE: DeSantis defends 'Alligator Alcatraz' plan and brushes off environmental concerns

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

