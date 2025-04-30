Trump taps two Florida officials for FEMA review panel

The Trump Administration is convening a review council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and two prominent Florida officials will be on the panel.



FEMA Director Kevin Guthrie and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz were tapped by President Donald Trump to review the work of the agency.

Trump has floated the idea of eliminating FEMA, which is responsible for coordinating the federal government's response to disasters.

