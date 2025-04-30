© 2025 WLRN
Trump taps two Florida officials for FEMA review panel

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
In addition to temporary housing, FEMA has also offered air travel vouchers for those wishing to return to Puerto Rico.

The Trump Administration is convening a review council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and two prominent Florida officials will be on the panel. 
 
FEMA Director Kevin Guthrie and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz were tapped by President Donald Trump to review the work of the agency.

Trump has floated the idea of eliminating FEMA, which is responsible for coordinating the federal government's response to disasters.

READ MORE: Floridians say hurricanes worsening due to climate change. Trump Republicans agree, says poll

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
