St. Thomas University announces new master's degree on fútbol administration

A new master’s degree in global fútbol administration is coming to St. Thomas University. The one-year program will be in partnership with the Global Institute of Sport, or GIS.

Students will split their class time between Inter Miami’s home, Chase Stadium and St. Thomas University’s campus in Miami Gardens.

"All of these courses are geared towards them being able to excel, lead manage … even possibly operate their own club teams.” said the director of the university’s sports administration program Craig Skilling.



GIS has similar programs across the world, but this one will be the first in the U.S.



"It’s a true partnership. We are both bringing the best of what we have to create what’s going to be absolutely groundbreaking and just in time for the World Cup," said president and CEO of the institute Sharona Friedman.



The program will welcome its first cohort next fall.

