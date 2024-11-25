Davie businessman loses appeal in lawsuit over recycling venture with former partner

A well-known Davie businessman and political heavyweight, Ron Bergeron, has lost his appeal in a long-running lawsuit. The case alleges his former business partner, Anthony Lomangino conspired with Waste Management to undermine the recycling business they had together.

Bergeron and Lomangino teamed up in November of 2011 to form Sun-Bergeron, a joint-venture aimed at dethroning Waste Management's grip on recycling services in broward county.

Lomangino’s Sun Recycling was the infrastructure and “Alligator” Ron was the political muscle.

The venture did secure 17 municipal contracts that all ran for 5 years. But during that time, Sun’s parent company Southern Waste Systems sold its assets to Waste Managment for $510 million and Waste Management became a subcontractor on Sun Bergeron’s contracts.

Bergeron sued Sun, Waste Management and its principles in 2016 and lost in a ruling in 2022. This most recent appeal has also failed and now Bergeron is on the hook for the opposition’s legal fees.

