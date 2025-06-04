After Trump funding threats, Palm Beach County ends DEI programs

County Commissioners in Palm Beach voted to end all diversity, equity and inclusion programs on Tuesday.

That’s following the Trump administration’s threats to pull federal funding from local governments that fail to comply with its guidance on DEI programs.

The vote reverses current county policy. It also suspends portions of the county’s equal business opportunity program — that's what helped women and minority-owned small businesses get grants.

County officials believe the vote will preserve its access to federal funding and limit any potential civil or criminal liabilities.

