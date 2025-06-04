Florida Panthers to face the Oilers for first game of the final

The rematch Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers gets going with Game 1 tonight.

The Oilers have home-ice advantage this time after starting the series in Florida a year ago.

The Panthers went up 3-0 back then, lost three in a row and then won Game 7 to capture the first title in franchise history.

The Panthers are in the final for a third consecutive season.

The team is just four wins away from becoming the National Hockey League's first back-to-back champions since state rival the Tampa Bay Lightning won in 2020 and 2021.

