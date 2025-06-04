© 2025 WLRN
Florida Panthers to face the Oilers for first game of the final

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published June 4, 2025 at 6:14 PM EDT
A hockey player looks to pass the puck on the ice during a game.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
/
FR171450 AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y.

The rematch Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers gets going with Game 1 tonight.

The Oilers have home-ice advantage this time after starting the series in Florida a year ago.

The Panthers went up 3-0 back then, lost three in a row and then won Game 7 to capture the first title in franchise history.

The Panthers are in the final for a third consecutive season.

The team is just four wins away from becoming the National Hockey League's first back-to-back champions since state rival the Tampa Bay Lightning won in 2020 and 2021.

This is a News In Brief report.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
