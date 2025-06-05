© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawyers for Miami-Dade mobile home residents claim improper evictions

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park has been around for more than 50 years, and many residents have raised families here over the decades.
Joshua Ceballos
/
WLRN
Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park has been around for more than 50 years, and many residents have raised families here over the decades.

Residents of a mobile home park in Sweetwater have been getting evicted as the park’s owner redevelops the property.

Now their attorneys are arguing they should get more time to live there.

The residents of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater were told in November that they’d have to leave their homes within 6 months. That’s because the park’s owner is redeveloping it into permanent housing. The owner filed eviction cases on May 20 against 200 families who are still living there.

READ MORE: 'Nobody seems to care': Facing demolition, Miami-Dade mobile home residents run for office

In a recent court filing, the residents’ attorneys say the eviction notices are improper. The notices are dated November 12th for lease agreements that are dated November 14th.

Since the eviction notice predates the lease agreement, the attorneys argue it doesn’t pass legal muster and residents must be given six more months to stay on the property.

The mobile home owners have an ongoing class action lawsuit against the park’s owner.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Joshua Ceballos
More On This Topic