Lawyers for Miami-Dade mobile home residents claim improper evictions

Residents of a mobile home park in Sweetwater have been getting evicted as the park’s owner redevelops the property.

Now their attorneys are arguing they should get more time to live there.

The residents of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater were told in November that they’d have to leave their homes within 6 months. That’s because the park’s owner is redeveloping it into permanent housing. The owner filed eviction cases on May 20 against 200 families who are still living there.

READ MORE: 'Nobody seems to care': Facing demolition, Miami-Dade mobile home residents run for office

In a recent court filing, the residents’ attorneys say the eviction notices are improper. The notices are dated November 12th for lease agreements that are dated November 14th.

Since the eviction notice predates the lease agreement, the attorneys argue it doesn’t pass legal muster and residents must be given six more months to stay on the property.

The mobile home owners have an ongoing class action lawsuit against the park’s owner.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.