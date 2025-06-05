Coconut Grove Playhouse redevelopment moving forward after setbacks

After a partial collapse of the building and two acts of vandalism, the Coconut Grove playhouse redevelopment project is still moving forward.

County commissioners held a public meeting last night to discuss next steps and answer pre-submitted questions from the community.

Maria-Laura Leslie, Miami Dade County's Cultural Affairs Department Director, explained that after the collapse the exterior of the building was braced and protected.

“The city gave us the go ahead to proceed with the work of shoring up the interior. So right now, the bracing is being put up in the interior to make sure that the structure is safe,” she said.

Construction crews will still need to wait for the City of Miami to inspect the supports and lift a stop work order before they continue with redevelopment.

Once the project is completed, there will be a new theater space with a small park outside and commercial shopping and dining around the building.

