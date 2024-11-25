Graffiti-covered high rise in downtown Miami to be covered up for NYE

A graffiti-covered building in the middle of downtown Miami has become an iconic view for art lovers. But some call it an eyesore. Officials now plan to cover it up ahead of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

City officials say mesh screens to cover the graffiti on the abandoned VITAS Healthcare building on Biscayne Boulevard will be in place within 2 to 3 weeks.

The announcement followed a news conference held by Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in front of the high rise, calling for its owner to cover up the artwork.

READ MORE: For graffiti artists, an abandoned skyscraper in Miami becomes a canvas for regular people to be seen and heard



Carollo says it's not an image he wants for Miami as thousands of locals and tourists plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve across the street at Bayfront Park.



The high rise was covered from top to bottom in an act referred to as “graffiti bombing” during Art Basel last year after the building a demolition permit. Dozens of graffiti artists from around the world covered the building, from top to bottom, in the span of a few days.



One year later, some city officials say the owner of the building has been dragging out the process to demolish the building.



The building was not covered up with screens last New Year's Eve.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.