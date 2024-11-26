Stay safe this holiday season: South Florida law enforcements has these safety tips

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but there are a few things you can do to make sure it stays the happiest season of all.

Whether it’s gift shopping, Christmas decorating or traveling for the holidays, there’s lots to do at the end of the year and lots of ways to stay safe at the same time.



If you are headed out of town, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says lock your doors and consider getting a home security system. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office adds that you should keep a few lights on and have friends, family or neighbors pick up your mail while you’re gone.



For gift shopping, PBSO said it’s better to use a credit or debit card and avoid carrying large amounts of cash. You should shop in groups and make sure you’re not overloaded with packages.

If you’re more of an online shopper, BSO added that you should only shop with trusted companies — don’t ever click on unknown links you might get through email or text. And, BSO adds it’s better to make those online purchases with your credit, not a debit card.



Keep on eye on those delivery updates too – it’ll help you beat any porch thieves.

