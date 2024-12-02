© 2024 WLRN
Broward County Public Schools invites families to apply for School Choice for 2025/26 school year

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
FILE - Desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa., March 11, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Matt Slocum/AP
/
AP
Broward County Public Schools is accepting "School Choice" applications for the 2025/26 school year, beginning Monday, Dec. 2, to January 21, 2025. School Choice provides parents/guardians the option to request a different school other than the assigned school based on the child's home address.

The district offers a range of innovative programs to meet students' interests and prepare them for college and careers. Parents and guardians can explore the district's School Choice options online and submit an application using a student number.

New students will need to request a student number before submitting an application. For more information, families can email schoolchoice@browardschools.com.

You can also visit Broward's School Choice website: https://www.browardschools.com/schoolchoice
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
