Lockdown lifted at Hialeah Senior High School after bomb, gun threats

Police responded to threats of a bomb and gun on campus at Hialeah Senior High School on Monday morning.

Hialeah and Miami-Dade Schools police were on the ground conducting a full sweep to investigate the claims and guarantee student and staff safety. The threat was found non-credible and the lockdown was lifted by late afternoon. That’s according to school district and police department officials.

Meanwhile, authorities also responded on Monday to a report of a possible armed person at Boca Raton Community High School. Boca police said the threat was unfounded and lifted the lockdown by midday.

