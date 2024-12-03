Miami-Dade postpones incinerator decision until next year

The fierce debate on where to build a new trash incinerator for Miami-Dade County will carry over into next year.

The original facility in Doral shut down after a fire in early 2023.

The county commission was set to vote on a final location for the incinerator on Tuesday, but deferred a decision until February.

Two weeks ago, County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava recommended that the new trash incinerator be built in Doral, at the same location where its last incinerator stood.

But after input from environmental groups and others, the mayor says her team will go back to the table to further discuss the county’s options.

A committee discussion on the incinerator will be held in January prior to the February vote.

