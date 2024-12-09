Miami-Dade Schools students show off their talents at Innovation Challenge

Fashion industry professionals inspected ornate, polished and creative garments made from upcycled hotel linens at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus this weekend. But the designers weren’t career-long professionals, or even college students getting their start — they were local high schoolers.

Fashion was one of 25 disciplines featured at the 11th annual Innovate Career Technical Education Challenge, organized by Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the college.

"They're not test-taking events. They either have to present verbally or they have to present a product. They have to think on their feet, and they're given an idea on the spot," said Lupe Ferran Diaz, an administrative director for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

READ MORE: In visit to Key West, students seek to bridge nation's 'blue' and 'red' political divide

Middle and high school students competed against peers interested in the same discipline at different schools.

One middle school challenge for culinary arts requires students to plate four finished desserts in two hours. In the impromptu speaking contest, participants are given ten minutes to develop arguments about randomly-selected topics and deliver a speech to judges. You can see a full list of the winners here.

The list of contests has grown since the first Innovate Challenge took place 11 years ago. This time, a Minecraft competition debuted. It was the second phase of the South Florida Showdown Minecraft Challenge for middle and high schoolers.

Another plus of the event, says Manny Perez, dean of engineering, technology and design at Miami Dade College, is that it exposes participants to different majors students can pursue.

"They can see the opportunities that we provide here at the college and how our programs align with theirs," Perez said.

He wants them to see they can continue following their passions and interests in college. “They can stay in Miami. Come here, learn, follow their dreams," he added.

The first time the event took place 11 years ago, they had around 80 participants. This weekend, more than 400 students showed up and showed out.