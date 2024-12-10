Florida gas prices remain high, averaging $3.10 per gallon

An update on Florida gas prices: A gallon of gas averaged $3.10 per gallon over the weekend. According to Triple-A, the state average is a half cent less than a week ago and 4 cents less than last month.

Still, gas prices are about 5 cents more than they were this time last year.

The most expensive gas in the state can be found in the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton areas at $3.26.

READ MORE: Judge weighs in on controversial oil drilling plan in rural Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

