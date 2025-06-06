New report shows Biscayne Bay water quality worsened

Biscayne Bay has a long, complicated history with water quality and pollution.

According to the most recent water report card, the quality of an area in the southern north part of the bay, near the Miami River, went from "fair" to "poor."

Adriana Gonzalez Fernandez, the Science and Research Director with the nonprofit water quality group Miami Waterkeeper, emphasized the effect of water quality on the economy.

"We're talking about fish, manatees, corals, you know, water quality protects public health for designated uses," she said. "Knowing that information is important, but also just the fact that it fuels South Florida's economy — tourism, recreation jobs, and of course, poor water quality will threaten jobs."

She said runoff from roads and buildings are among the bay’s top struggles.

Fernandez said that efforts are being made by groups like Miami Waterkeeper and the county to prevent further decline.

The results of the report card were discussed at today's Biscayne Bay Watershed Advisory Commitee meeting.

