Broward County Commission concludes year with unresolved issues and delayed discussions

The Broward County Commission met this week for the final time this year.

WLRN’s Broward County reporter Carlton Gillespie said meeting was most notable for the topics that weren't discussed.

The Commission takes seven weeks off over the holidays and has only one meeting in January. That’s been bookmarked as the time to host the incredibly contentious discussion on the expansion of the Monarch Hill Landfill.



But also absent from discussions was mention of the plan to build pallet shelters for unhoused people. Last month, a motion to approve the project stalled with a 4 to 4 vote. Currently there is no plan to discuss the project until February — well after House Bill 1365, which criminalizes camping in public spaces — takes effect.



Some commissioners are already considering cutting the holiday break short to return early and tackle the issue.

