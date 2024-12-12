Dengue fever cases in the Caribbean and the Americas nearly triple as deaths rise

Dengue fever is sweeping across the Caribbean and the Americas, with the number of cases this year nearly tripling the number from last year.

Health officials have reported a record 12.6 million cases of the mosquito-transmitted virus this year. Deaths from dengue are also rising.



In the Caribbean and the Americas, 7,700 deaths have been reported so far. That’s more than a 200% increase compared to last year at 2,467.



Warmer weather because of climate change has caused cases of dengue to surge globally.

Brazil is reporting the highest number of dengue cases with more than 10 million, followed by Argentina and Mexico. In the Caribbean, Guyana is leading with more than 41,000 cases.

Meanwhile, local dengue transmission has been reported in California, Florida and Texas this year.

