Miami delays decision on suspending recycling program and bulky trash pickup

The City of Miami has deferred a decision to suspend its recycling program and to scale back bulky trash pickup.



The city is considering eliminating recycling due to high contamination rates. It is also considering changing bulk trash pickups to every other week, citing issues with landscaping debris. As of now, pickups are weekly.



The Miami Commission was set to vote on this Thursday, but punted the item because one commissioner was absent.



The commission will now take up its trash discussion when it returns in January.

