U.N. office on human rights in Venezuela partially resumes operations

The U.N. office on human rights in Venezuela partially resumed operations in recent weeks.

That agency's chief made the announcement on Friday, several months after the government of President Nicolás Maduro expelled the office's staff.

Maduro accused them, without evidence, of assisting alleged coup plotters and terror groups. The U.N. continues to denounce deteriorating conditions in Venezuela following the July presidential election.

