Rare coral added to endangered species list

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:20 PM EST
Pillar coral with fish.
NOAA Fisheries
Pillar coral with fish.

Florida’s very rare pillar coral is being added to the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the listing Monday.

The rare corals look like fingers reaching up from the reef and can only be found off Florida and in the Caribbean. The coral had dwindled to just five hundred small colonies when stoney coral disease appeared in 2014 and wiped out most of what was left. By 2021, researchers had only found two colonies remaining in Florida capable of spawning and reproducing more pillar coral.

Efforts are now underway to breed the coral at the Florida Aquarium.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
