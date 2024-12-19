Congress approves waterworks bill to protect South Florida from storm surge, Everglades work

South Florida is getting a big boost from this year’s U.S. waterworks bill approved by Congress on Wednesday.

The 2024 Water Resources Development Act, or WRDA authorizes the Army Corps to move forward with Miami-Dade’s Back Bay project to protect neighborhoods from storm surge. Everglades work aimed at Miccosukee tribal lands in the western marshes was also authorized.

Next comes the hard part: getting Congress to budget money.

Together, the two projects will cost nearly $5 billion. Although the act also authorized $320 million to help Florida build a treatment marsh as part of the western Everglades work.

