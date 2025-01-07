South Florida's top federal prosecutor is stepping down

The top federal prosecutor in South Florida will step down just days before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

Markenzy Lapointe announced his resignation late Monday, saying in a statement that his last day will be Jan. 17. Trump's inauguration day is Jan. 20.

Lapointe was the first person born in Haiti to serve as a U.S. attorney, a point he underscored in his resignation announcement.

"When I immigrated to this country in my teens [from Haiti], I lived in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, then an urban area with high crime and associated problems," he said. "Given where I started, it has been uniquely meaningful to hold a role so central to the Department of Justice’s mission of supporting our collective well-being through the exercise of the rule of law."

Trump will nominate Lapointe’s successor.

