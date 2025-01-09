Florida offers assistance to California to fight devastating fires

Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered the state of California assistance to fight fires in Los Angeles.

According to a statement on X, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is prepared to deploy an incident management team, logistics support personnel and equipment to the west coast.

“When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can,” DeSantis said in a post on X. “The state of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires and in rebuilding communities that have been devastated.”

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has reported a total of 5 fires in the Los Angeles area — affecting 29,080 acres combined.

