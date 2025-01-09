© 2025 WLRN
New Alligator Alley observation tower shows wide view of the swamp

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published January 9, 2025 at 1:33 PM EST

You’ll soon be able to see the Florida Everglades from a higher vantage point.

A new observation tower off Alligator Alley along I-75 will offer travelers a wide view of the swamp at the rest area of Mile Marker 35.

It’s part of a new recreational and environmental area that will offer boat ramp entry, a lower and upper boardwalk as well as a lookout tower.

The plan also includes walkways, a wetland plant exhibit, asphalt trails, pavilions and benches. All amenities will open at some point this summer.

Construction of the more than $8 million project began in 2021.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
