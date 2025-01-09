New Alligator Alley observation tower shows wide view of the swamp

You’ll soon be able to see the Florida Everglades from a higher vantage point.

A new observation tower off Alligator Alley along I-75 will offer travelers a wide view of the swamp at the rest area of Mile Marker 35.

It’s part of a new recreational and environmental area that will offer boat ramp entry, a lower and upper boardwalk as well as a lookout tower.

The plan also includes walkways, a wetland plant exhibit, asphalt trails, pavilions and benches. All amenities will open at some point this summer.

Construction of the more than $8 million project began in 2021.

