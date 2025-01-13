Space heater safety tips for cold weather: Keep distance from flammable objects

With all the chilly weather we've been getting, it makes sense to take out that trusty space heater.

But local fire-rescue officials want everyone to remember a few basic safety tips before you plug in one of those devices.

"Keep the portable heating units or any heating equipment at least 3 ft away from anything that can possibly burn like furniture, bedding, curtains. Avoid the use of extension cords with space heaters," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

The National Weather Service said another cold front is expected to sweep through South Florida on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the low 50s and highs in the low 70s.

