Doral Vice Mayor switches party affiliation, citing 'socialist ideas' in Democratic Party

The Vice Mayor of Doral has left the Democratic Party.



Maureen Porras has registered as a Republican.



In a statement, she said one of the reasons she switched her party affiliation was because of quote “socialist ideas” that have seeped into the Democratic Party. She also cited President-elect Donald Trump’s victory as a reason for the change.

“Throughout this time, I have received strong support from Republican leaders regardless of my party affiliation—support that I have not received from Democratic leadership," Porras said in a statement. "Most importantly, while working with Republican leaders, I have felt a sense of belonging and have found significant commonalities that have allowed us to work together for the benefit of our communities."



Porras’ announcement comes weeks after State Representative Hillary Cassel announced she too joined Florida’s GOP. The former Democrat represents parts of Broward County.

