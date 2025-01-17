Key West honors MLK Jr.'s legacy with celebration and march

The Southernmost City will soon honor the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



In Key West, events include a celebration at Nelson English Park and a march that begins on the corner of Catherine and Thomas streets.



"The Nelson English Park celebration will feature music, food and drinks, a presentation of Dr. King’s speeches, as well as free books and other giveaways handed out to kids in attendance," said WLRN's Florida Keys reporter Julia Cooper. "The march will feature local officials and several community organizations."

The parade on Monday, MLK Day will be held from from noon to 4 p.m.

A march will follow at 5 p.m., with a presentation of colors from Key West High School’s Junior ROTC program.

