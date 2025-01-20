© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ambitious blueprint to protect the Florida Keys marine ecosystem now awaits DeSantis

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST
The Christ in the Deep underwater statue in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is a popular dive site.
David Ruck/NOAA
The Christ in the Deep underwater statue in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is located in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and is a popular dive site.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced last week a final rule for a long-awaited protection plan of the Florida Keys marine ecosystem.
 
The restoration blueprint expands the boundaries of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary by 20%. 
 
It also adds 20 new wildlife management areas, 11 additional coral nurseries and four habitat restoration areas.
 
The restoration plan has been in the works for over a decade. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has 45 days to approve, reject or veto parts of the new regulations. 
 
The final rule was signed on Jan. 16 and published into the federal register on Jan. 17.

READ MORE: First Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary superintendent dies at 81

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Sign up for WLRN’s environment newsletter Field Notes to receive our insider’s guide for living in South Florida’s changing landscape. Get original reporting and recaps, with context, delivered to your inbox every Friday. Subscribe here
News In Brief
Julia Cooper
Julia Cooper reports on all things Florida Keys and South Dade for WLRN.
See stories by Julia Cooper
More On This Topic