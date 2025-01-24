Chilly weather persist in South Florida as temps dip to 40s overnight

Low temperatures this morning dropped to the 40s in many locations.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says the chill will return again tonight.

"Right so the cold weather is sticking around, at least for one more night. We’ll have clear skies tonight and winds from the north and that will once again drop lows to the 40s over much of South Florida, with some interior locations potentially dipping into the mid to upper 30s," Borowski said.

By Sunday afternoon, highs should return to the low 70s in most areas.

