Florida Keys building permits moratorium rejected by commissioners

Monroe County Commissioners are again saying “no” to a proposed moratorium on handing out building permits in the Florida Keys.

This comes before state legislators decide how much more development to allow in the area.

In December, commissioners OK’d asking the state for up to 3,550 new building permits to be allocated across the Keys over the next 40 years.



But as permit allocations continue to dwindle, county staff proposed halting their distribution, which they say would stretch out the remaining units over more years if state officials deny the request for more.



It would also help preserve more units for workforce housing development. That proposal was shot down by a recent 3 to 2 vote by commissioners.



And state legislators could take up the issue during the upcoming legislative session, which begins March 4.

