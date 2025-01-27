Miami-Dade County scraps plan for new trash-burning facility in Doral

Miami-Dade County is scrapping its plan for a new trash-burning facility in Doral.

This comes just two months after Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's recommendation came under attack by President Donald Trump’s son, Eric. The county's longtime trash incinerator in Doral burned down in early 2023.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said having large investors in the city was helpful for this reversal, which she says is a win for Doral.

“Building on this location was really not gonna solve the needs for the county long term and spending 1.2 to 1.8 billion dollars, which is around the range of where it was, really just did not make financial sense for the county," Fraga said in audio from NBC6.

In a weekend memo, Levine Cava says hauling trash to an out-of-county location makes more sense than replacing the Doral incinerator.

Commissioners will meet tomorrow to discuss alternatives and the solid waste system operations.

The incinerator site is located about three miles from Trump National Doral, the president’s privately owned golf course and club.

