South Florida animal rescue sends 'Violet' the chihuahua to the Puppy Bowl

For the second year in a row, one South Florida animal rescue is sending a canine rep to the Puppy Bowl.

The Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Loxahatchee is sending 8-month-old Violet, a chihuahua terrier mix, to the Big Game.

This year’s puppy bowl, hosted by Animal Planet, will feature 142 rescued dogs from across the country.

Elizabeth Accomando, one of the founders of the animal sanctuary, said she’s grateful for the exposure the Puppy Bowl gives rescues and adoptions.

"It raises awareness of the need for rescue and adoption. And it's just an amazing, fun event and it shows just how wonderful rescue dogs are and hopefully every single one, all 142 this year will find amazing homes," she told WPBF.

You can watch Violet and the rest of teams Fluff and Ruff 2 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet.

