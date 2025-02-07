Miami Beach reopens Ocean Drive to two-way vehicle traffic, removing bike lanes

The city of Miami Beach is reopening Ocean Drive for two-way vehicle traffic and will remove bike lanes.

According to the Miami Herald, city officials announced the decision today.

Ocean Drive has been pedestrian-friendly with only one-way vehicle traffic since 2020. A two-way bike lane was also added.

Today’s change complies with a judge’s order, who sided with Ocean Drive business owners. They had sued the city in 2021 over the street closure, arguing it negatively impacted their businesses.

The barriers that blocked off the road will be removed today, and the city will begin to paint over the bike lanes next week.

