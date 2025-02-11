Miami-Dade committee pushes for new waste-to-energy facility despite mayor's decision

A Miami-Dade County Infrastructure committee wants to keep pursuing a new waste-to-energy facility for county trash.

The committee voted to direct Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to get expert opinions on more options. At a public meeting yesterday, resident Catarina Bernabei argued this is not the way to go.

"I am for zero waste. We, your constituents can do it. We can recycle properly. Put a sticker on the bin and tell us what goes in there," she said.



Last month, Levine Cava scrapped plans to build a new incinerator after the previous facility in Doral was destroyed in a fire two years ago. The Mayor said the county would continue to ship garbage out by trains and pursue zero-waste solutions.



Members of the county commission still want incinerator or landfill plans, despite the mayor's intentions. The committee’s resolution will go to the full commission for a vote later this month.

READ MORE: As Miami-Dade cools on burning its garbage, is it finally composting’s big moment?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

