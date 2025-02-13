Artistic director of Miami City Ballet to step down

Miami City Ballet’s longtime artistic director is stepping down at the end of this season.

Lourdes Lopez has been leading the company for the last 13 years.

Throughout her tenure, Lopez became well known for commissioning bold new works and supporting emerging choreographers.

In a press release from the company, no specific reason was given for Lopez's departure.

Her final season with Miami City Ballet will coincide with the company's 40th anniversary.

READ MORE: New York-based choreographer brings her 'talking-dancing' style to Miami City Ballet

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

