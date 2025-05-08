© 2025 WLRN
Monroe County school board to vote on new superintendent

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published May 8, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
FILE: Exterior of Key West High School
The Miami Herald
FILE: Monroe County School District is set to choose its next superintendent, with a final decision expected on May 13.

The Monroe County School District is drawing closer to choosing its next superintendent.

Monroe’s school board will be voting next week on who will replace outgoing superintendent Theresa Axford, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She was with the district in multiple roles for over 30 years. 

Four finalists, comprising a mix of local and out-of-county leaders, were selected following a national search. That includes Monroe’s Deputy Superintendent Amber Acevedo and Laura Lietaert principal of Coral Shores High School in Islamorada. 

Administrators from the Palm Beach and Collier County school districts are also in the running. 

The school board publicly interviewed the finalists last week. The final board vote is expected May 13 at 5 p.m. at Coral Shores High School.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
