Monroe County school board to vote on new superintendent

The Monroe County School District is drawing closer to choosing its next superintendent.

Monroe’s school board will be voting next week on who will replace outgoing superintendent Theresa Axford, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She was with the district in multiple roles for over 30 years.

Four finalists, comprising a mix of local and out-of-county leaders, were selected following a national search. That includes Monroe’s Deputy Superintendent Amber Acevedo and Laura Lietaert principal of Coral Shores High School in Islamorada.

Administrators from the Palm Beach and Collier County school districts are also in the running.

The school board publicly interviewed the finalists last week. The final board vote is expected May 13 at 5 p.m. at Coral Shores High School.

