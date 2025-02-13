Florida parents seek changes to boating safety laws after daughter's death

The South Florida parents of a teenage girl killed in a boating accident nearly three years ago are calling for changes to the state's boating safety laws.

The newly-filed bill bill is known as "Lucy's Law."

The measure would expand boating safety education and increase penalties for reckless boating, boating under the influence and accidents resulting in death.

It's named for Luciana Fernandez, the 17-year-old who was killed when the boat she and 13 other passengers were on crashed into a channel marker. Another teenaged girl was left permanently disabled in the crash.

