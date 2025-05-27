Key West's summer solstice celebrations face potential disruptions from partial closures

A 50-year-tradition in Key West may be impacted by anticipated repairs to Mallory Square.

Key West’s Summer Solstice celebrations at Mallory Square date back decades with festivities that have historically included live performances and artisan demonstrations.

This year though, celebrations will have to work around partial closures of the square, which also serves as a popular sunset-viewing spot that draws scores of tourists and residents alike.

Last month, the City of Key West shut down foot traffic on the outer perimeter of the square, citing concerns of a potential structure collapse.

An engineering assessment has since been completed.

A full report of the engineer’s recommendations is expected in early June at the same time the celebrations begin.

The summer solstice celebrations are set to take place from June 1 through the 20.

