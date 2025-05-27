Riviera Beach marina expansion underway as city seeks development partners

The city of Riviera Beach is looking for development partners for a waterfront mixed-use project.

The Riviera Beach City Marina would see the addition of restaurants, entertainment venues and 500 new homes, including 120 affordable and workforce housing units.

"We’re bringing over 500 units to our waterfront. We have to develop without displacing, so providing housing and housing options for our residents to live there, not just the one percenters," said City Mayor Douglas Lawson.

The city is in the early phases of the project, seeking to select a development partner by late June.

