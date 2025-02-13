Palm Beach County Sheriff vows 'targeted deportations,' not mass roundup of undocumented immigrants

"Targeted deportations" instead of mass deportations.

That's how Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is describing how his agency will handle the crackdown on undocumented immigrants that President Donald Trump and state officials are pushing.

Bradshaw says PBSO will continue to cooperate with federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents to target undocumented immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

"The goal is to get these people — the bad people — out of the neighborhood. No one is going, knocking on doors and neighborhoods saying ‘show us your papers,’" Bradshaw said. "No one is going to schools to drag kids out. No one is going to places like that where people are just working. We’re after bad guys."

Tensions are running high across immigrant communities in South Florida in the face of comments about crackdowns on undocumented people by Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

READ MORE: Immigration attorney: ICE agents have limited access to hospitals even under Trump deportation plan

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.