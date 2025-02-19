New chief judge makes history as 2nd woman to lead 17th Judicial Circuit

Broward County’s new chief judge is already making history as the second woman to ever lead the circuit.

Carol-Lisa Phillips was unanimously chosen by 90 members of the 17th Judicial Circuit to succeed Chief Judge Jack Tutre who recently announced his retirement after 8 years.

Prior to serving on the bench, Phillips was a civil lawyer for 14 years. In 2003, then-Governor Jeb Bush appointed her to the 17th Judicial Circuit Court. She was elected to a full term in 2006 and re-elected to three consecutive 6-year terms.

The chief judge is responsible for assigning judges to their respective divisions and overseeing the administration of court policies. She will also ensure judges across the circuit are managing reasonable caseloads.

Even as the chief, Judge Phillips will continue to work on her own caseload.

Judge Tutre will step down on May 1.

