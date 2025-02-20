Coral Gables mayor disappointed in city manager selection process

The mayor of Coral Gables is unhappy about how the new city manager was chosen.



The city commission selected Alberto Parjus in January. His predecessor Amos Rojas resigned after less than a year on the job.

But Mayor Vince Lago recently told Coral Gables Magazine he disapproved of the selection process. He criticized the commission's decision to approve Parjus without conducting a national search.

"Coral Gables deserves leadership that is earned not announced. Leadership that is carefully vetted, not hastily chosen. Leadership that reflects the values of this incredible community," Lago said on the dais last month.

Parjus stepped into the city manager role on Jan. 28. He has worked for the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years.

