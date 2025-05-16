Miami Dade County Mayor urges residents to prepare for hurricane season

This week marks the beginning of South Florida’s rainy season, and we’re also a little over two weeks away from the start of Hurricane Season on June 1.



That means some local governments are preparing to handle extreme weather that comes with the summer months.

"We're installing temporary dams in vulnerable areas. We're draining the wastewater system where possible ahead of storms. We're beefing up our staffing and preparing vacuum trucks to deploy in flooded areas," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.



May also marks the beginning of longer stretches of extreme heat.

"If you're not feeling well in the heat, you're gonna drink water, you're gonna find shade and you're going to rest," Levine Cava said. "You can pop by any county cooling site, which includes our libraries, parks and community centers."



Levine Cava added that now is the time to prepare for the start of hurricane season. This includes making a safety plan and having a storm kit ready.



She also urged residents to prepare their homes and businesses for any potential flooding.

