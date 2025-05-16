Invasive snake hunt: Florida's Python Challenge kicks off July 11

In the mood for hunting invasive species?

The registration for Florida’s annual 10-day python challenge opened Thursday. The hunt will start July 11 and run through July 20. It’s meant to incentivize capturing and humanely euthanizing invasive Burmese pythons.

In return, the state offers prizes to the hunters who bring in the most snakes as well as the longest. The top snake wranglers share a $25,000 reward.

To register, visit FLPythonChallenge.org.

