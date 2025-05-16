Palm Beach County Library System celebrates diversity with first-ever Pride Expo

Florida has drawn national criticism in recent years following a slew of recently passed anti-LGBTQ policies, such as the so-called "Don’t Say Gay" law that restricted certain discussions around gender and sexuality in classrooms.

But the Palm Beach County Library System is flipping the script.

Library organizers are hosting its first-ever Pride Expo, which celebrates diversity in the community while sharing valuable resources like legal and health services.

The inaugural expo was organized by the Rainbow Roundtable, which is a committee of library staff. They’re helping others connect with important resources and social organizations, such Legal Aid Society and the Compass Community Center.

The free fair is May 17 at the Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library in Delray Beach.

