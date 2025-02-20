Delray Beach fire truck driver gets traffic citation after crash with Brightline train

The driver of the Delray Beach fire truck that collided with a Brightline train in December received a noncriminal traffic citation.



Investigators say David Michael Wyatt was responding to an emergency call when he drove past the lowered gate and onto the tracks. Fifteen people were injured in the crash that resulted in over $500,000 in damages.



While investigators say first-responders may generally bypass posted signs, they must still exercise caution.

