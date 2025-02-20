© 2025 WLRN
Delray Beach fire truck driver gets traffic citation after crash with Brightline train

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Jacoby
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:26 PM EST
A white and yellow train on a track
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
A Brightline passenger train passes by Nov. 27, 2019 in Oakland Park, Fla.

The driver of the Delray Beach fire truck that collided with a Brightline train in December received a noncriminal traffic citation. 
 
Investigators say David Michael Wyatt was responding to an emergency call when he drove past the lowered gate and onto the tracks. Fifteen people were injured in the crash that resulted in over $500,000 in damages. 
 
While investigators say first-responders may generally bypass posted signs, they must still exercise caution.

Jenny Jacoby
Jenny Jacoby is a spring 2025 intern for WLRN News.
