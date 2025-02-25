Listeria outbreak linked to meal supplement shakes reported in hospitals, long-term care facilities

There's a product recall we need to tell you about.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent warning about a listeria outbreak linked to meal supplement shakes served in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The outbreak has infected at least 38 people and is being blamed for 12 deaths.



The bacterial infections linked to frozen shakes under the brand names Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes were reported in 21 states, including Florida.

The parent company has issued a recall.



Listeria can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in the young, frail or elderly, as well as in people with weakened immune systems.

